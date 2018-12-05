Would-be package thief runs away when homeowner sounds doorbell alarm

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF/CNN) - Four years ago, someone broke into Wayne Gassmann’s south Kansas City house and stole a TV and some electronics.
So, he installed ring cameras in case anyone tried to steal his property again.
“I knew it was a large item. So I was like – well, I better keep a close eye on my house,” Gassmann said.
This year, the cameras are what kept his newly delivered 34-inch monitor from being stolen. He was Christmas shopping in Colorado and got a notification from his app.
Surveillance video showed a man casually strolls up and pick up the box.
"I waited until he was close to the box and quickly got on the app and hit the alarm button and he took off running," Gassmann explained. "He backed out of my driveway like a madman. I was really surprised someone didn't hit him."
Gassmann shared the video on social media and sent it to Kansas City police, who said recordings like that help them solve crimes.
"Anytime there is surveillance video associated with a theft, that helps detectives to put together their case file and give them a better idea of who is involved in it,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department. “It also helps connect multiple people if there is a ring of thieves."
With his monitor safe and sound, Gassmann is still in disbelief about the would-be burglar's boldness.
"As an honest individual, it's pretty hard for me to fathom anyone who would try to steal something from someone else. I work hard for my stuff," Gassmann explained.
He hopes the actions in this video send a strong warning.
“Bad guys need to realize you can’t get away with this stuff,” he said.
