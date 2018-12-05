Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes allow residents to offer condolences to Bush family

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes' locations will allow the public to pay their respect in honor of former President George H.W. Bush who passed away on Friday.
The public can visit any of five Woody and Nelsen Funeral Home locations in the Richmond area starting Wednesday, Dec. 5 until Wednesday, Dec. 12 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to sign a book of condolences or leave a note of sympathy.
The condolences and notes will be forwarded directly to the Bush family.
“We want to give our community an opportunity to convey their appreciation and sympathy to President Bush’s family. President Bush was a gentleman and patriot whose character transcended partisan and ideological considerations. He led us with dignity and served us with humility,” said Bernie Henderson, president of Woody Funeral Home.
Woody Funeral Home locations include:
- 1771 North Parham Road in Henrico County
- 1020 Huguenot Road in Midlothian
- 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville
Nelsen Funeral Home locations include:
- 4650 South Laburnum Avenue in Richmond
- 412 South Washington Highway in Ashland
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.