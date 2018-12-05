UPDATE: SC student in social media video taunting teacher atop desk gets suspended

ST. MATTHEWS, SC (WIS) - A video making the rounds on social media has come to the attention of the Calhoun County School district and resulted in the suspension of a student.
Viewers sent WIS a video, showing a student standing on top of a teacher’s desk and taunting him, and at one point, putting her hands on him as he stands up. The video takes place at Calhoun County High School on Dec. 3.
Other students can be seen and heard in the video making various comments and laughing at the student and her behavior. School district officials announced Wednesday that the student seen in the video has been suspended.
According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old student has also been charged with public disorderly conduct and third-degree assault and battery, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department. She was arrested but has since bonded out of jail and is being charged as an adult. The charges are misdemeanors.
The faculty member involved has been placed on administrative leave, officials said.
Students and parents on campus expressed shock at what they saw in the clip, and one student said this isn’t a true representation of life at Calhoun County High School.
“Calhoun County is a great school, and that’s not what our students are about,” he said. “I just want everybody to know that. We’re a good school. Our students just don’t need to act like that. We’re a better school than what has been shown on that video.”
The Calhoun County School District released this statement regarding the investigation:
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
