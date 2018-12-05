Police shoot, kill suspect in double stabbing

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police shot and killed a man suspected of stabbing two people Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the 2000 block of West Cary Street for a reported burglary in progress at 11:01 a.m.
Two victims, a man and a woman, were found suffering from stab wounds. Police engaged the suspect, who was carrying a knife, and shot him multiple times.
The victims and the suspect were transported to the hospital. The suspect was pronounced dead and the victims were taken into surgery. The extent of the victims' wounds has not been released.
Police said the victims were known to the suspect, and the incident is believed to be a domestic situation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police.
