News to know for Dec. 5: Bush funeral; pet cemetery vandalized; snow flurries in RVA

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today is a national day of mourning for President George H.W. Bush. There will be no regular mail service, some property tax deadlines have been extended and even Google changed its homepage to honor the 41st president.
The National Cathedral will be the site of a state funeral, as it has been so many times before, today. Tributes and honors for George H.W. Bush have flooded in. His casket was visited Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda in poignant moments by former Sen. Bob Dole and Bush’s service dog Sully. The Bush family even returned to the Capitol to greet and thank the mourners who turned out to recognize the 41st president’s service to the country.
Not since Donald Trump’s inauguration have all living presidents gathered together. Due to their busy schedules, funerals are important get-togethers for the “presidents club.” This gathering will be a little different and potentially more awkward than most because each former president, including George H.W. Bush has in some fashion been critical of Trump’s time in office.
You have likely seen the dramatic, overhead shot of the casket lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda. It may seem like a standard image for such an occasion, but it took the Associated Press using some technological innovation, months of negotiation and approval from both houses of Congress to get the camera set up.
