News to know for Dec. 5: Bush funeral; pet cemetery vandalized; snow flurries in RVA

The National Cathedral will be the site of a state funeral, as it has been so many times before, today. Tributes and honors for George H.W. Bush have flooded in. His casket was visited Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda in poignant moments by former Sen. Bob Dole and Bush’s service dog Sully. The Bush family even returned to the Capitol to greet and thank the mourners who turned out to recognize the 41st president’s service to the country.