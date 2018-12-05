Nation says goodbye to America’s 41st president

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWBT) - As the nation said goodbye to America’s 41st president Wednesday, family, friends and dignitaries from the United States and abroad gathered inside the Washington National Cathedral.
Outside the Washington National Cathedral people were lined up waiting for the arrival of President George H.W. Bush. When the motorcade arrived, there was a lot of pictures snapped, onlookers waving and some inside the vehicles waved back.
“We in the District and around the District have the opportunity to come out and pay respects to a president who had an influence in all of our lives. I couldn’t pass that up,” Grant Treaster said.
For some, being here was personal. Stephanie Hammond said her parents took her to a Bush campaign rally nearly 30 years ago that inspired her to want to become politically active and aware. She would later intern in George W. Bush’s administration.
“He really inspired a generation of public service and volunteerism," Hammond said.
Some took advantage of the occasion to sell mementos, others showed of their artwork in tribute to Bush.
But for Jennifer Trevino, it’s a much more personal reason why she pushed herself to be here.
He signed the ADA Act and that’s been very helpful, and I have a lot of respect for him for that. He had to have had a compassionate heart,” Trevino said.
