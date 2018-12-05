Local blacksmith featured on Discovery channel series 'Master of Arms’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The owner of the Village Blacksmith, George Cramer, was selected to be a contestant on the Discovery Channel series ‘Master of Arms’.
“When I found out I was going to be on the Discovery Channel, I was blown away,” said Cramer.
Originally when Discovery contacted him, he thought it was a scam, but it ended up being something incredible.
“It was kind of surreal. I [have] never been in an experience like that. Never did what I do, in a competition environment. So, it was pretty interesting, a valuable experience to say the least,” said Cramer.
Each episode, three builders face-off in two historical challenges where they must recreate certain era-specific weaponry.
“The item I created was a wooden cross bow with a steel bow,” said Cramer.
Wood is something Cramer never built with before, his master craft is metal.
“You have no idea what they’re going to put out for you, and I didn’t not expect to build those two items that I made. So, I think it’s going to be a very interesting show,” said Cramer.
Now that Cramer is back to his regular life, he still can’t believe he was just on the Discovery Channel.
“I just went on TV and did metal work, how cool is that?” said Cramer.
As for the grand prize of $10,000, Cramer couldn’t tell us if he won or not, but he says he’ll always remember the experience.
“I’ll always remember that experience no matter what happens, and it’s going to be a story to tell for years,” said Cramer.
If you would like to catch the show, Master of Arms airs Fridays at 10 p.m. on Discovery.
