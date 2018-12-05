Hopewell man arrested after fleeing trooper who stopped to see if he needed help

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - A Hopewell man was arrested after he fled into the woods when a Virginia State Police officer stopped to see if he needed help.
The trooper was traveling north on I-295 in Hopewell just before 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and stopped to see if two cars parked on the shoulder were disabled and in need of assistance.
One of the two men on the scene fled on foot into the woods. Eddie Lee Williams Jr, 27, of Hopewell, was arrested a short time later by Hopewell police.
Williams was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from Hopewell and Colonial Heights, but was not charged in the I-295 incident.
A firearm was found in the vehicle that was legally owned by the other man on the scene. He was released and is not facing charges.
