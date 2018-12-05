Henrico pet cemetery owner says vandals hit twice within week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A pet cemetery owner in Henrico says her cemetery is the constant target of vandalism.
“You put your pet here because you love them dearly and you want them to have a nice, peaceful resting place for eternity,” Marsha Rodgers said.
Rodgers said the Pet Memorial Park Cemetery on Westbury Drive is a target for vandalism.
“In 2017, we had a couple of middle schoolers come through here and decide it was a good idea to knock over headstones, break some of them in half, snap some of them off of the bases,” Rodgers said.
The most recent incident was right after Thanksgiving.
“We came out here the Saturday after Thanksgiving and we found our sign had been broken off, cut in half,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers and her husband were even more surprised when they came back the next day to clean up.
“When we arrived on Sunday, everything was gone. The sign, the stand, the no trespassing sign we had on a separate stand - it was all gone," Rodgers said.
There are cameras in the area but as of now, there are no clues as to who is responsible.
“I haven’t gone through them though, but there are books and books of pets that are buried here. I would have to say at least 10,000 pets,” Rodgers said.
This cemetery is home to a celebrity horse.
“She was buried back here in 1957, and she was named Lady Thunderhorse. She was psychic, she could read and she could communicate with people," Rodgers said.
This owner has a message for whoever is responsible.
“If you can not come on this property and respect it as any other cemetery, then you need to stay off of my property. It’s a cemetery," Rodgers said.
Rodgers said they have already ordered a replacement sign and are considering ordering extra security cameras for the property.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.