Henrico firefighters respond to 2 fires in less than 2 hours

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico fire crews were called to two house fires in less than two hours.
Crews were first called to the 9400 block of Bonnie Dale Road around 5:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, smoke was pouring out and they had to force their way into the home. Crews had to deal with heavily cluttered floors, but were still quickly able to find the fire and put it out.
Around 7 p.m., firefighters were called to a second fire in the 500 block of Meadowspring Road. Crews were still working to extinguish smoldering spots.
Officials remind homeowners to have clear floors so residents can quickly escape and firefighters are able to move around faster if there is an emergency.
Both fires are under investigation.
No injuries were reported at either.
