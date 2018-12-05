Hanover Animal Control holds rabies vaccination clinic

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Hanover Animal Control is hosting a rabies vaccination clinic for local residents on Saturday, Dec. 8.
The vaccination clinic will take place at the Hanover County Administration Building, located at 7516 County Complex Road at Hanover Courthouse, from 9 a.m. to noon.
All dogs and cats are required by law to be vaccinated for rabies at four months of age. Hanover Animal Control will administer vaccinations for $8 per dog or cat.
Vaccinations will be administered by the veterinarian, Dr. Olga Van Beek, at owner’s vehicles, not in the building. Registration will be completed inside before owners return to their vehicles.
Healthy, non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. No other animals outside of domestic dogs and cats will be vaccinated.
The vaccination is good for three years, unless the pet has never been vaccinated. In that case, it’s good for one year.
For more information, contact Hanover Animal Control at 804-365-6485.
