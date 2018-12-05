Groundbreaking ceremony held for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - For the second year in a row, NBC12 is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for a Dream Home Giveaway.
On Wednesday, StyleCraft Homes helped break ground for the home in the Cambria Cove neighborhood in Chesterfield.
The home, once completed in 2019, is expected to be valued at just under $500,000.
During last year’s giveaway, more than $860,000 was raised for St. Jude.
Tickets to enter to win the home will be available in the coming weeks.
Since 1962, St. Jude has treated childhood cancers and other diseases all while covering families' travel, lodging, and food expenses.
It does this through fundraisers like the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway as 100 percent ticket sales go to the hospital to continue services.
The home built last year in Moseley was also built by StyleCraft Homes. It features five bedrooms, a two-car garage, three full bathrooms, and a spacious outdoor living area.
