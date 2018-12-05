Forecast: Snow showers/flurries Today, Watching a big weekend storm

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Many of us are seeing our first snowflakes of the season, with snow showers and flurries mixed with (at times) some light rain. A dusting possible in spots Wednesday morning, then after some dry weather Through Sunday morning, tracking a bigger storm possible Sunday afternoon into Monday.
WEDNESDAY: Snowshowers or light rain showers. Lows near 30, high near 40. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY; Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s.
FIRST ALERT for Sunday into Monday, we are watching a storm arriving from the south that’ll have plenty of cold air to work with. We are monitoring Sunday into Monday for POTENTIAL snow in Richmond and points north and west. Check out the latest blog post. A big snow is looking more likely along I-81 and Richmond still has the potential for a decent snow.
SUNDAY: A wintry mix possible with rain and snow. Arrives afternoon or evening in Richmond. Leaning toward a snow to rain back to snow scenario but the track is still uncertain. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: Wintry mix potential continues. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with decreasing clouds. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 40s.
