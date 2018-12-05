Chesterfield man dies 5 days after crash on River Road

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has died following a crash on River Road on Nov. 30.
Chesterfield police said Harvey L. Parks, 71, died at the hospital Dec. 5 after being transported for what were at the time considered to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Parks was driving a 2001 Ram east on River Road when a box truck traveling west approached the intersection with Ivey Mill Road and crossed into the eastbound lane where it struck Parks’ vehicle.
Brandon Adams, 26, of Chesterfield, was issued a summons for failure to yield while making a left turn.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
