Chesterfield man dies 5 days after crash on River Road
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 5, 2018 at 10:21 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 10:26 AM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has died following a crash on River Road on Nov. 30.

Chesterfield police said Harvey L. Parks, 71, died at the hospital Dec. 5 after being transported for what were at the time considered to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Parks was driving a 2001 Ram east on River Road when a box truck traveling west approached the intersection with Ivey Mill Road and crossed into the eastbound lane where it struck Parks’ vehicle.

Brandon Adams, 26, of Chesterfield, was issued a summons for failure to yield while making a left turn.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

