82-year-old retiree found shot to death at home

NOTTOWAY, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is seeking information in the homicide of an 82-year-old Blackstone man.
Police responded to the 600 block of Poplar Lawn Road in Nottoway County just before 2 p.m. Monday after the man’s daughter found him shot to death.
Police identified the victim as Leslie Crews.
“The incident is being investigated as a homicide in addition to certain items being determined to be missing from the residence, which leads investigators to believe this is an isolated incident,” state police said Tuesday afternoon.
Police say Crews was retired and lived alone. The Medical Examiner’s Office says Crews died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445.
