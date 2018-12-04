Virginia launches campaign to curb traffic deaths, seeks input from public

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam has launched a new campaign aimed at keeping families safe on Virginia roadways.
The commonwealth saw more than 800 traffic fatalities last year, and the governor wants to get that number down to zero.
That initiative is called Toward Zero Deaths Virginia, or TZD.
The numbers on the campaign’s website seem pretty steep: over the past five years, there have been more than 3,000 traffic deaths and more than 45,000 serious injuries.
The governor says reducing these numbers to zero is possible.
Northam says this will be a collaborative effort between VDOT, the DMV, state police and emergency medical services.
These organizations will push to educate drivers and enforce laws.
The new website has tips for everyone sharing the road, including how to avoid being an aggressive or distracted driver and seat belt and child seat safety.
The state also has launched a virtual town hall to get the public’s feedback on the campaign.
The 11-question survey asks questions such as “Why do you think people interact (text, email, use apps) with phones while driving?” and “If you talk on or use your phone in any way (either handheld or hands-free) while driving, what would influence you to stop?”
Responses are anonymous.
