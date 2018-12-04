VCU testing upgraded siren system Wednesday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will be testing its upgraded siren system as part of its monthly testing.
The test will happen at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
The test will include sirens at the Monroe Park and MCV campuses and the new VCU Police headquarters on East Broad Street.
The addition of the siren at VCU Police headquarters means individuals downtown will be able to “hear the signal more clearly than when the sirens were only located on VCU’s campuses.”
In real emergencies, the sirens are activated with other VCU alerting technologies.
