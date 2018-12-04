U.S. Marine surgical team saves Navy sailor’s life at sea

Sam is an Engineman, a diesel mechanic, assigned to the USS Somerset based out of San Diego. His parents say when he is on U.S. soil, they hear from him a few times a week, but four days after Thanksgiving, Paula says she answered a call that shook her to her core. It was 5 a.m. “He said, ‘Mom, I have to have surgery.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, 'Mom, I have to have my appendix removed,” Paula said.