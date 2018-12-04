Unwrapped gifts among things to know for holiday air travel

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you are flying this holiday season, there are some things to keep in mind to make your trip as smooth as possible.
The easiest way to cut your wait time in the security line is to apply for TSA pre-check. If you don’t have TSA pre-check, make sure you don’t have any liquids over 3.4 ounces in your carry-on bags.
While you’re at it, make sure the bag you’re carrying is an actual carry-on. Bags that are larger than 9 x 14 x 22 inches must be checked.
Any presents you are taking on the plane need to be unwrapped so TSA agents can better check for hazards. If you don’t want to ruin any surprises, put your gifts in a decorative bag or box instead that’ll allow agents to search items easily and still keep them concealed.
Snow globes are popular gifts this time of year. The best way to travel with one of those is to bubble wrap the globe and put it in your checked bag. A even better idea may be to have it shipped to the recipient.
Any real or toy guns should go in checked bags. Guns of all kinds are banned from airplanes, including water guns.
Some food can be checked and carried on. But some food items, such as gravy, fall under the general liquid restrictions. Put any liquids in tightly sealed container in your checked bag.
