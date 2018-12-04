Southside Regional Medical Center offering Medicaid sign-up, free health screening

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Southside Regional Medical Center will offer free health screenings and help signing up for Medicaid.
The event will be Friday, Dec. 7, from noon until 4 p.m. in the A/B classroom located just beyond the hospital’s main lobby.
Medicaid experts will be on hand to help residents sign up. SRMC staff will also be available to help residents over the income limits for Medicaid enroll for the Marketplace/Affordable Care Act. Please bring identification and know your social security number.
Medical staff will also be offering free health screenings such as blood pressure, BMI and blood glucose. Those wanting a blood glucose test are advised to fast for 8-12 hours before. Drinking water is OK.
Other health information on various topics will be available.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.