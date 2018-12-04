Quora, Q&A site, says data breach may have affected 100 million users

(RNN) - Quora, a question-and-answer site, said a data breach may have compromised as many as 100 million users.
The company made the announcement through social media Monday.
“We have discovered that some user data was compromised by unauthorized access to our systems. We’ve taken steps to ensure that the situation is contained and are notifying affected users. Protecting your information is our top priority,” the company said in a tweet.
Information that may have been compromised included names, email and password data.
The company said it discovered the breach Friday. The data was “compromised by a third party who gained unauthorized access” to one of the company’s systems.
Quora said it will reach out to those affected.
The site lets users anonymously question and answer each other.
The Mountain View, CA, company has 300 million monthly users. It was founded in 2009.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.