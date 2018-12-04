News to know Dec. 4: Bush lies in state; raw beef recall; cookie giveaway

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A public viewing for former President George H.W. Bush is underway in Washington, DC. You can watch watch the former president lie in state here.
President Donald Trump paid his respects to former President George H.W. Bush on Monday following a somber ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. Bush will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday.
A retired Marine who lives in Chesterfield remembers Bush as a genuine man who “didn’t put on any airs.” Barry Moore met the late former president and recalled his memories, including building a special outhouse just for the president to use while on a visit with troops.
Trump named Wednesday a national day of mourning in Bush’s honor, and there will be no mail service due to the federal holiday.
