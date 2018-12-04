News to know Dec. 4: Bush lies in state; raw beef recall; cookie giveaway

By Brian Tynes | December 4, 2018 at 7:15 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 7:15 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A public viewing for former President George H.W. Bush is underway in Washington, DC. You can watch watch the former president lie in state here.

Remembering 41

President Donald Trump paid his respects to former President George H.W. Bush on Monday following a somber ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. Bush will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday.

President George H.W. Bush lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda.
President George H.W. Bush lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda. ((Source: CNN))

Personal touch

A retired Marine who lives in Chesterfield remembers Bush as a genuine man who “didn’t put on any airs.” Barry Moore met the late former president and recalled his memories, including building a special outhouse just for the president to use while on a visit with troops.

Retired Marine recalls memories of visit from President George H.W. Bush

Holiday Wednesday

Trump named Wednesday a national day of mourning in Bush’s honor, and there will be no mail service due to the federal holiday.

The U.S. Postal Service said the problem was so bad in the neighborhood, their letter carriers had to flee. (Source: KTXL/CNN)
What else is happening?

Weather

It’s a nice day Tuesday, but it may be a little chilly. Keep up to date with the weekend forecast here, which could feature some snow.

What day is it?

Tuesday, Dec. 4 – National Cookie Day

There is now baby shark toy that sings “Baby Shark.”

Adoptable Animal

Heartworms are bad, but Bear is good.

Posted by Atlantic Region Central Border Collie Rescue on Monday, December 3, 2018

