Loaded gun, 22nd of year, confiscated at Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) - A Norfolk man was cited after a loaded handgun was found in his luggage at Norfolk International Airport on Monday.
A .32-caliber handgun loaded with six rounds of ammunition was confiscated after it was detected at a TSA security checkpoint.
This is the 22nd firearm to be confiscated at the airport this year, more than doubling to 10 guns recovered in 2017.
The TSA has issued advisories on banned material in advance of holiday travel. All guns, including water pistols, are prohibited in carry-on luggage.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.