Franklin Street interchange project to begin, traffic delays expected

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is set to begin work on the Franklin Street interchange project.
The $2.3 million project will widen the Franklin Street exit ramp on I-95 from two to three lanes to help improve traffic flow and safety.
New traffic signals and pedestrian crossings will also be added.
Temporary lane closures might affect traffic over the next couple of weeks, but long-term closures beginning in January are expected to cause significant traffic delays. Approximately 12,000 vehicles use the exit ramp each day.
Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2019.
