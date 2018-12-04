Forecast: Cold again with light rain Wednesday. Watching Sunday Monday for rain/snow

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Watching Wednesday light rain and then the potential for a late weekend mix of rain, snow, and ice.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, a tad breezy and colder again. Lows in the upper 30s, high: 50
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Areas of spotty light rain, some sprinkles and even some rain/snow mix possible at any point. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
FIRST ALERT for Sunday into Monday, we are watching a storm arriving from the south that’ll have plenty of cold air to work with. We are monitoring Sunday into Monday for POTENTIAL snow in Richmond and points north and west. Check out the latest blog post.
SATURDAY; Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s.
SUNDAY: A wintry mix possible with rain and snow. Arrives afternoon or evening in Richmond. Low confidence forecast right now. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Wintry mix potential continues. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.