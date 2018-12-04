Father, son police duo visit child in hospital injured in train accident

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A father and son, both officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, helped to brighten the holidays for one young man who has been in the hospital nearly three months.
Officers Isreal Chatman and Zach Prejean took some time out of their day to make a surprise visit to Julius, an 11-year-old boy who has been hospitalized for nearly three months after being involved in a train accident.
Julius says he wants to be a police officer one day, so Chatman and Prejean talked to him about what their responsibilities are in the department. Everyone at BRPD wishes Julius a speedy recovery.
