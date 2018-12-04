Chesterfield partners with national program to help adults with disabilities

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Safety and General Services Department launched their 16-week “Growth Through Opportunity” program this week to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Five residents are part of the program to help them learn job skills from county employees such as the fire, police, and general service departments.
The goal of this hands on program is to enhance safety and to help the students develop skills to be able to earn employment after the program is over.
With the partnership of this program, Chesterfield become the first in the Richmond region with an academy that provides hands on job experience for adults who have autism, Down syndrome, and cerebral palsy.
