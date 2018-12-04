Chesterfield, Henrico extend tax deadlines to Dec. 6

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Homeowners in Chesterfield and Henrico counties will have an additional day to pay some of their taxes.
The real estate tax deadline in Chesterfield was extended from Wednesday, Dec. 5 to Thursday, Dec. 6 because of the national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush.
Residents can pay their taxes online, by mail of by phone at 804-748-1201.
President Donald Trump issued the order to close all federal offices to honor the former president.
In Henrico, personal property and real estate taxes are also due on Dec. 6 instead of Dec. 5.
Henrico taxpayers can access their tax bills online and have several options for paying.
There will also be no mail service Wednesday.
A memorial service for Bush will be held at the National Cathedral on Wednesday before his funeral in College Station, TX on Thursday.
For more information, visit the Chesterfield County website.
