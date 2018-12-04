Bell ringer goes the extra mile by singing Christmas carols

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - During the Christmas season, you usually see bell ringers in front of a store front, but Gary Pegeas in particular goes the extra mile by singing Christmas carols.
Pegeas has been singing Christmas carols while collecting donations for the Salvation Army for the past eight years.
“Just started singing and I saw how much people were enjoying it. So, I started looking forward to going out there to sing every year,” said Pegeas.
He sings multiple Christmas carols as he rings his bell, but his favorite song to sing is “Oh, Holy Night."
“Because it was the night Christ was born, and that was the night the world opened up, woke up and enjoyed it,” said Pegeas.
Year after year, Pegeas goes the extra mile because he knows how important the donations are to the Salvation Army.
“If that’s an extra mile, that’s an extra mile, that’s just what I do,” said Pegeas.
Although he’s recently thought about retiring, the smiles on peoples faces is what keeps him coming back.
“There was a woman who said ‘oh, I’ve been looking for you, I’ve been looking for you,’” said Pegeas. "I’m glad that people enjoy it, it makes me happy that people are enjoying it.”
Pegeas will be at various locations throughout the city until Christmas Eve, but his usually locations are JcPennys, Kroger and Sam’s Club.
