Witnesses in Fields trial: Scene of ‘love’ quickly turned into ‘pandemonium’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Testimony continued Monday in the state murder trial of James Fields Jr., the man accused of plowing into a crowd during the Unite the Right rally in August 2017 and killing Heather Heyer.
The first witness, Melissa Elliott, was with her boyfriend Michael Webster, who testified last week. The two didn’t participate in the rally but were in the downtown mall area when the crash happened.
Elliott says she saw the Silver Challenger at one point slowly backing up and thought “how unfortunate they got stuck” near the big crowd.
At one point Elliott says she and Webster walked in front of the Challenger to cross the street, soon after they heard an engine revving and she described the “sound of a car bottoming out.”
She says she didn’t see the impact but heard the crash, screaming and yelling. She says she was just “frozen.” She eventually ran and hid by an Urban Outfitters in the downtown mall and told the jury she saw the car again when it “flew backwards and out of sight.”
Another witness on Monday, Marissa Blair Martin, says she was friends with Heyer.
She says the scene on that day “felt like love” and had a sense of joy before the incident.
Martin says she and Heyer worked at the Miller Law Group together and often talked about social activism. She says Heyer wasn’t 100 percent sure about going to the rally to counterprotest, but met friends downtown on Aug. 12.
While showing the protests on Facebook Live, Martin says the scene turned into complete chaos. She says she felt a push and was knocked towards the sidewalk. She lost her then-fiancé, now husband, Marcus and described it as moments of terror.
Fire Capt. Nick Barrel testified that when he got to the scene that CPR was being performed on Heyer.
He says at first Heyer’s color was that of a “salvageable patient,” but as they continued to work, her color faded more. She was quickly put in an ambulance.
Alexis Morris testified that she made her way to the downtown area with her 14 year old on Aug 12, 2017. They saw a “friendly group in a good mood.” As they walked up 4th street she heard a big boom, saw a flash of light and though it was a bomb. She was knocked out.
“It was pandemonium," she said.
Thomas Baker testified Monday that he’s not an activist or protester, but wanted to be present against hateful speech and ideology. He spent most of the day observing. Eventually found a “joyous, celebratory and peaceful” group of counter protesters.
Baker suffered severe arm and hip injuries and a concussion in the incident. He has four permanent screws in his hip and he can no longer run because of pain and not wanting to speed up the process of eventually needing a hip replacement.
Assistant Chief Medical Examiner Jennifer Nicole Bowers took to the stand Monday afternoon to testify that Heyer’s cause of death was blunt force injury to the torso.
NBC12′s Jasmine Turner is covering the trial in Charlottesville and will continue to have updates on 12News and on social media.
