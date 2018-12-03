2 wanted in theft from Home Depot

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) - Two men are wanted in connection with a robbery at a Home Depot.
Chesterfield police said a the suspects took various plumbing items from the Home Depot in the 2600 block of Ellerslie Avenue in Colonial Heights on Oct. 12 and left without paying.
Images of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras.
Both are adult white males. One had a goatee and was wearing a ski cap and a blue Dallas Cowboys jacket, blue jeans and dark colored tennis shoes.
The second suspect wore glasses, a dark colored shirt, blue jeans, tan shoes and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
