Wanted man leads police on I-64 pursuit

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico Police responded to the 700 block of Chinkapin Court at 3:45 p.m. to locate a man wanted for abduction, grand larceny and domestic assault.
While police attempted to arrest the man, an officer was assaulted before the man fled in a vehicle.
Officers found the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
A pursuit along Interstate 64 in Henrico and New Kent County took place. Virginia State Police and New Kent Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit.
The vehicle was stopped and the man was arrested.
The assaulted officer was sent to a hospital for minor injuries and has been released.
The incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Section.
No additional information is available at this time.
