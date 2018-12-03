Police: 17-year-old found shot to death between apartment buildings

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 17-year-old was found shot to death Sunday night in between apartment buildings in the 1900 block of Raven Street.
Police say an officer patrolling the area was told of a body lying between buildings.
The teen, Yishawn Robinson, was pronounced dead on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
Two hours earlier, officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a graze wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.
Police believe the shootings are related.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
