Police: 17-year-old found shot to death between apartment buildings

A body was found in the 1900 block of Raven Street two hours after a shooting in the area.
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 2, 2018 at 10:23 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 4:13 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 17-year-old was found shot to death Sunday night in between apartment buildings in the 1900 block of Raven Street.

Police say an officer patrolling the area was told of a body lying between buildings.

The teen, Yishawn Robinson, was pronounced dead on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Two hours earlier, officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a graze wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.

Police believe the shootings are related.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

