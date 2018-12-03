Police seek suspect in drug store armed robbery

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at Rite Aid in the 2600 block of New Market Road at approximately 7:40 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s good nobody got killed. Thank the good Lord for that," Varina resident Winfrey Heath said.
The Varina community is thankful but shocked after an armed robbery Sunday evening at the Rite Aid.
“It’s kind of disturbing because it’s country area. You go a few more miles down the road and there’s plantation homes and trees. It’s all you see. So, for this particular area it’s kind of unusual," Varina resident Rebecca Crawley said.
Henrico police said they got the call just after 7:30 p.m. to an armed robbery inside the store. Police said there were two employees inside at the time and the suspect stole electronics and money.
“Just the fact that nobody got hurt. I don’t know what was in his mind. He was probably scared and frightened,” Heath said.
No one was injured and police said the suspect did not fire any shots, but after a sweep from Henrico’s Emergency Response Team the suspect was not found.
Police said the person got away and is still on the run.
“It’s not surprising. The world is in bad shape and the crime level increased over the years," Heath said.
Rebecca Crawley passes the Rite Aid each day. She stopped by to get medicine for her loved one.
“Dude there is no sense in that. There is no sense in that," Crawley said.
Crawley tells me her heart goes out to those employees inside the store.
“Whoever was in the store last night was probably scared to death. Why would you do that to someone? What if that was your mom or your sister or your father or brother? You don’t do that to people. It’s just not right," Crawley said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.