Police search for truck possibly tied suspicious death in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg police have identified a 71-year-old man found dead on Nov. 28 in the 1000 block of Elliot Avenue and continue to search for a truck that may be tied to the incident.
Police say Charles Bach, of Petersburg, was found around 4 p.m. Bach’s vehicle - a 2005 Dodge Ram pick-up truck with Virginia registration 3110HM - was missing from the residence.
Police have not said how Bach died and have not released information about any suspects.
Anyone with any information about Bach or the missing truck is asked to call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.
