Police looking for gas station robber who pushed clerk to ground

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a man who they say robbed a A Plus gas station on Sunday.
Police said it happened at 2421 West Hundred Road around 10:30 p.m.
Officers said a man rushed into the gas station, pushed the clerk to the ground and took cash before running off on foot towards the Suburban Inn.
The man is described as wearing blue jeans, sneakers and black jacket with a hood that covered his face.
Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
