Petersburg police search for armed robbery suspect

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are searching for an armed robbery suspect.
Police were called to the Qwik Stop in the 700 block of East Washington Street on Sunday just before 3:30 p.m.
Officers said the suspect removed a rifle from a duffel bag and demanded money.
After the robbery, the man left on foot on Cherry Street.
The robber is described as a black male wearing a light gray hoodie and sweat pants, tan boots, black gloves and black mask. The mask covered part of his face.
Anyone with information can call police are 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
