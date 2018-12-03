News to know Dec. 3: Honoring a president; juvenile killed; arson suspect arrested

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Tributes and condolences are pouring in to celebrate the life of President George H.W. Bush. We’ve got the details on funeral plans to remembrances below.
By now you’ve seen this picture, but it will never get old. Sully, President George H.W. Bush’s service dog was with him even after death. With one mission complete, Sully will begin another at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center helping wounded veterans.
The former president’s body will arrive in Washington, DC, today where he will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda through Wednesday. A funeral service will be held in Houston and then locomotive 4141, which honors the 41st president will carry his body to College Station, TX, for burial.
Throughout Bush’s life, Virginia played host to some of his more notable moments. Bush trained to be a fighter pilot in Virginia Beach, ran the CIA in Langley and debated Bill Clinton and Ross Perot in Richmond.
