News to know Dec. 3: Honoring a president; juvenile killed; arson suspect arrested

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Tributes and condolences are pouring in to celebrate the life of President George H.W. Bush. We’ve got the details on funeral plans to remembrances below.

Good boy, Sully

By now you’ve seen this picture, but it will never get old. Sully, President George H.W. Bush’s service dog was with him even after death. With one mission complete, Sully will begin another at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center helping wounded veterans.

Sully will return to the New York nonprofit later this week for a temporary stay through the holiday season. (Source: Jim McGrath/Twitter)

Fitting finale

The former president’s body will arrive in Washington, DC, today where he will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda through Wednesday. A funeral service will be held in Houston and then locomotive 4141, which honors the 41st president will carry his body to College Station, TX, for burial.

The locomotive number 4141 will transport the body of George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States. (Source: Union Pacific/CNN)

Commonwealth connections

Throughout Bush’s life, Virginia played host to some of his more notable moments. Bush trained to be a fighter pilot in Virginia Beach, ran the CIA in Langley and debated Bill Clinton and Ross Perot in Richmond.

President's impact across Virginia

Weather

It’s relatively warm out there today, but there’s a shot of snow – yes, snow – for this weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm Monday, but it won't last

What day is it?

Monday, Dec. 3 – Second National Apple Pie Day

What’s Trending

You have to think Clark Griswold would be proud of this Christmas display, even if it’s generating calls to 911 – maybe because of that!

Christmas display prompts 911 call

Adoptable Animal

They’ll love you ‘til the end.

People let me tell you ‘bout my best friend.... Here’s an album dedicated to our best friends - some special needs pets...

Posted by New Kent Humane Society on Sunday, December 2, 2018

