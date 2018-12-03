More than 30,000 teddy bears tossed onto ice at hockey game

HERSHEY, PA (WGAL/CNN) – Fans of a Pennsylvania hockey team came together in a big way for a good cause.
Teddy bears hit the ice – quite literally – at the Hershey Bears game Sunday.
The crowd tossed more than 34,000 bears – 34,798 to be exact – into the rink after the American Hockey League team slapped in their first goal.
The number smashed the more than 25,000 bears donated last year.
It also set a new world record for a teddy bear toss – a holiday tradition among minor league hockey teams in which fans donate stuffed animals to good causes by tossing them onto the ice, according to ESPN.
"It makes you feel great, because it's for a good cause. They're going to the kids in the hospital," said William Koons, a Bears fan.
The teddy bears will be donated to about 30 area charities.
