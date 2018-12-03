Man threatens police during domestic dispute before turning gun on himself

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Police are still investigating after a man pointed a gun at them during a domestic disturbance before he shot himself.
Prince George County Police were called to the 2900 block of Moreell Avenue around 11:35 a.m. on Sunday.
When they arrived, they found a man standing in the driveway with a gun.
While the officers were trying to get him to put the weapon down, “the offender pointed the firearm at the officers before contemporaneously turning the weapon on himself and pulling the trigger,” according to a release.
The man was identified as 60-year-old Jeffrey Schall.
Officers responding did not fire their weapons.
Upon further investigation, police found Schall and his wife were having a verbal argument. When his wife went to the bedroom, he fired one shot at her. Schall left the building and fired another shot at her through the window. His wife was able to run away and go to a neighbor’s house. She was not shot.
Police continue to investigate.
Schall’s body was taken for an autopsy.
