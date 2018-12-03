Governor, staff donate dozens of gifts to Angel Tree

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The magic of Christmas is something every child who celebrates should feel that morning, but not everyone gets that experience.
Gov. Ralph Northam, his wife Pamela, and their staffs donated gifts for 60 of the Salvation Army’s angels presents this year.
"We want every child to feel special; there’s power in every child and we want to give them all the opportunities in Virginia,” said ortham. Some of those gifts will come directly from the first family of Virginia, the family makes it a tradition to select angels.
“Every year we had our children go and take a tag off the tree and find a gift for someone else. That's truly the meaning of the holidays; to give to those who need so much more than we do,” said Pamela Northam.
"For them to wake up on Christmas morning and to have a gift under the Christmas tree, in this case probably several gifts, very nice gifts, I think it will just be a wonderful day for families across VA,” said Gov. Northam.
If you would like to donate to the Angel Tree, you have until stores close on Tuesday, Dec. 4. Go to one of these locations, pick an angel off the tree, and drop off an unwrapped present.
