Forecast: Warm Monday, then a chilly week with eyes on a weekend snow chance

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Mild Monday before more chilly air moves in for the rest of the week and into next weekend. Watching next weekend closely for the possibility of wintry weather.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder again. Lows in the upper 30s, highs only in the mid to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Rain sprinkles or flurries are possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
FIRST ALERT for next Sunday..we are watching a storm arriving from the south that’ll have plenty of cold air to work with. We are monitoring Sunday into Monday for snow in Richmond and points North and West. Check out the latest blog post.
SATURDAY; Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Snow possible. Low confidence forecast right now. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
*Snow could linger into Monday.,
