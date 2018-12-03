First Alert for potential southern snow storm this weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Longer-range forecasting this time of year is challenging when the various computer models hint at storms more than a few days away. Such is the case for this coming weekend.
Both of the primary global forecast models we look at, the European model and the GFS have flip-flopped in the last couple of days, which is common for storms in the long range (more than 5-7 days away). Both models still show potential for a southern storm Sunday (maybe into Monday).
While the American GFS shows a quick-hitting system with a brief shot of rain or snow, the European model has had wide fluctuations, but the most recent run (from late Sunday) looks like this, with a slow developing system cranking out snow in the mountains for more than a day while Richmond gets a few inches of snow and the northern and western suburbs getting much more.
This is still VERY EARLY in the game but at this point confidence is climbing a bit for some snow or rain on Sunday. Remember there is LOTS of time to go on this one so keep tabs on the latest via this blog here or via the App. We’ll also continue discussing on NBC12 TV.
