Drug store armed robbery leads to standoff in Varina

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico Police received a report of an armed robbery at Rite Aid in the 2600 block of New Market Road at approximately 7:40 p.m.
The call was made by two store employees. No one else was in the store at the time.
Police say the suspect was armed. A hour-and-a-half standoff occurred with employees inside the store.
The incident ended peacefully with no reported injuries.
The suspect is in custody.
No additional information is available at this time.
