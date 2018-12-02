Sheriff’s Office: Man in custody for setting fire at construction site

MECHANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they have a suspect in custody for setting a fire at a construction site in Mechanicsville.
Crews were called to the 6500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for the report of a structure fire just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.
When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and smoke visible from a single-story, multi-business strip mall.
After a building search, crews were able to be clear of any persons inside and put out the fire.
Once the fire was contained around 10:30 p.m., crews were able to ensure all adjacent buildings were safe.
No injuries were reported.
The site manager said the person piled items up inside and set it on fire.
NBC12 is working to gather more details.
The Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating.
