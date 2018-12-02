2 officers injured by inmate at Virginia state prison

December 2, 2018 at 12:39 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 12:39 PM

POUND, VA (WWBT) - Two correction officers are recovering after being attacked by an inmate at Virginia’s Red Onion State Prison.

Officials said a 31-year-old inmate attacked two officers with what appeared to be a homemade weapon.

One officer received puncture wounds to his upper body and the other appears of have a broken knee, prison officials said. Both officers were being treated at the Norton Community Hospital and expected to be released Sunday.

Officials said the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The offender is serving a 65-year sentence for five counts of robbery and seven counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

The Red Onion State Prison is located in Wise County, Virginia.

