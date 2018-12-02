Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - We’re finally in December so that means the countdown to the holidays is ON. But, today also marks the first day of Hanukkah! With the holiday fun in full swing, we hope you enjoy some family time, baking, eating and seeing all the Christmas lights!
The deadline to adopt a child from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree is almost here! Your last chance to help a local child have a merrier Christmas is Tuesday, Dec. 4. So, if you’re looking for a way to spread some holiday cheer, here is your chance to help put a some on a child’s face on Christmas morning.
New clothes, electronics and toys usually top a child or teen’s Christmas list, but this year a Henrico teen, who was diagnosed cancer in September, is asking for one thing this year - to have her yard decorated with Christmas lights and displays. So, if you have any decorations you could share - here’s how you can make her Christmas a little brighter!
There’s still some time to take advantage of Target’s one-day sale on gift cards! In store and online, you can get 10 percent off on Target gift cards today! Better hurry up! Time’s a wastin'!
It took nearly two years but the 17th Street Farmers Market is finally back open for business and has an attraction fun for the whole family. The big attraction for its opening day, a public ice skating rink called ‘RVA on Ice.’ Now, you have some time to enjoy it - but will close up for the season at the end of January.
Ten-year-old Bryleigh Roop, of Powhatan, suffers from a rare disorder called Eosinophilic Esophagitis or EOE, which basically means she can’t have food and lives off a liquid diet. Insurance won’t cover much of her medical bills, so she’s trying to help her parents out by selling her paintings.
Grab the tissues - this is a sweet one. The Royal Mail service in the United Kingdom went above and beyond to get a 7-year-old boy’s letter to his father in heaven. The card was addressed: “Mr. Postman, Can you take this to heaven for my dad’s birthday.” The boy’s mother said the response back has restored her faith in humanity.
It is too early to know what exactly will happen, but for several days there have been hints at a potential storm which could bring snow, rain, or a mixture of both to Virginia next weekend.
What a BEAUTIFUL sunset at Fort Gregg taken by Ken Newman! Thanks for sharing!
“Never, never, never give up.” - Winston Churchill
Have a fantastic week!
