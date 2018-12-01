Virginia lawmakers react to former President George H.W. Bush’s death

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As Americans across the country continue to mourn the death of President George H.W. Bush, Virginia lawmakers are also offering their condolences to the former president and his family.
“President George H.W. Bush led a remarkable life, marked by his devotion to his beloved wife Barbara, commitment to public service, and unwavering decency to others. May we all take a page from his book. Pam and I extend our thoughts to the Bush family during this time of loss.”
Northam has also ordered that United States of America and Commonwealth of Virginia flags be lowered to half staff for 30 days from the day of his death.
“President Bush stands as a model of dignity in public service. Whether flying 58 combat missions in World War II, signing the Americans with Disabilities Act, or bringing the Cold War to a peaceful end, he carried his accomplishments with unparalleled humility. He lived a long life devoted to his country, dying old and full of days. I am saddened by his passing, and my condolences go out to the Bush family.”
“George H.W. Bush was a class act -- a person of tremendous strength and moral character who exemplified the values of public service. There can be no question that his highest commitment was always to our country and to our values -- to justice, freedom, and the rights of human beings everywhere. My thoughts are with the Bush family at this time of loss.”
“Last night we lost an American who respected the trust the country bestowed in him to lead. President Bush was a true American servant, dedicating his life to our country from his service risking his life defending our country’s freedom in World War II, through his time as a CIA Director, to U.N. Ambassador, to vice president, and then President.
“President Bush was a true American patriot and gentleman. Whether I agreed or disagreed with any specific policies, President Bush always governed by principle, trying to do what he believed to be best for our country and supporting and upholding the Constitution.
“Rest in peace, President Bush, you were a true patriot and a role model as a public servant.”
“America has lost a true statesman in President George H.W. Bush. I had the privilege to meet with Bush during both his tenure as Ronald Reagan’s Vice President and as President of the United States. I believe him to be an individual who cares about the well-being of America and Americans, and that his first loyalty is to the United States. Rest in peace, President Bush.”
“President George H.W. Bush was a good and decent man who loved his country and dedicated his life to public service. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family.”
"I join the nation in mourning the loss of our 41st President, George H.W. Bush, who passed away last night at age 94. President Bush dedicated his life to serving our country, and in doing so, he built an extraordinary list of achievements: Combat aviator, Congressman, Ambassador, CIA Director, Vice President—all before assuming the highest office in the land. In his retirement, President Bush continued to show a true commitment to service, leading humanitarian responses at home and abroad and standing side by side with his successor, President Clinton, to help those in need.
I share my deepest condolences with the Bush family for their loss, and I hope they take comfort in knowing their patriarch’s legacy will endure as a part of American history."
“Public service is a place where integrity and honor must be sacrosanct. George H. W. Bush exemplified those qualities in life. God speed, Mr. President. I hope all of us remember our sacred duties to those we serve.”
"Throughout his long life, George H.W. Bush served our country with honor and dignity. Enlisting on his eighteenth birthday, he became the youngest fighter pilot in the Navy in World War II and endured having his plane shot down. His career in public office included some of the highest, but also some of the most difficult, jobs the American people can bestow. As the 41st President, George Bush guided the ship of state through significant challenges at home and abroad. Through it all, he exhibited grace, good humor, and fidelity to his duties.
Our country will miss this great patriot. The Bush family is in my prayers as they sustain this loss."
