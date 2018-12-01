Virginia lawmakers react to former President George H.W. Bush’s death

"Throughout his long life, George H.W. Bush served our country with honor and dignity. Enlisting on his eighteenth birthday, he became the youngest fighter pilot in the Navy in World War II and endured having his plane shot down. His career in public office included some of the highest, but also some of the most difficult, jobs the American people can bestow. As the 41st President, George Bush guided the ship of state through significant challenges at home and abroad. Through it all, he exhibited grace, good humor, and fidelity to his duties.