Man charged after hours-long standoff with deputies

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A man is facing several charges, including attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, after a standoff in Stafford County, which lasted several hours.
Deputies were called to the report of shots fired at a home in the 100 block of Empress Alexandra Place in the Hartwood area.
When authorities arrived, they found Brandon Hunt, 35, of Fredericksburg had been firing a weapon intermittently. After the first shot was fired, family members left the home and called deputies. No one was injured.
The SWAT team, drone team, K9 units and negotiators all responded to the scene as Hunt continued to intermittently fire his weapon and moved around the house.
Hunt surrendered around 3:30 a.m. after chemical agents were deployed into the home.
Hunt is charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm.
He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Deputies continue to investigate.
