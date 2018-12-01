The legacy of President Bush extends across the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As the world remembers the life of President George H.W. Bush, his legacy in the Commonwealth becomes apparent.
“His passing really is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the many many decades the Bush family has given to this country,” Political Analyst Ravi Perry said.
President Bush died Friday night at the age of 94.
“He’s someone who spent a lot of time speaking at universities across the Commonwealth and really spreading his message as a candidate," Perry said.
Bush’s relationship with Virginia dates back to World War II, where he spent flight training in Virginia Beach.
“He was obviously an expert on foreign policy. He was the head of the CIA for many years based here in Virginia at Langley," Perry said.
Many years later, governors across the country gathered at the University of Virginia.
“He hosted for example an education summit in 1989, so these are the type of things Virginians will remember most about George H.W. Bush," Perry said.
Three years later, a famous debate brought President Bush back to Richmond. The debate was against Democrat Bill Clinton and Independent Ross Perot.
“He spoke at the University of Richmond in the Presidential debates in 1992. That was major, not just in Virginia but locally," Perry said.
As President, Perry says Bush was effective leading the American position on the global stage, but struggled closer to home.
“He was very interested in domestic issues, but he did not have a very good record in his one term in domestic issues," Perry said.
From taxes to healthcare, Perry said there were things the President struggled with, but one area he excelled in was his family.
“His influence in encouraging his own family members to pursue public service is really something that’s very very powerful," Perry said.
Tributes are pouring in from leaders including Governor Ralph Northam, who ordered the U.S. and Virginia flags over the state Capitol and throughout the state to be at half staff.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement on the passing of President George H.W. Bush:
“President Bush stands as a model of dignity in public service. Whether flying 58 combat missions in World War II, signing the Americans with Disabilities Act, or bringing the Cold War to a peaceful end, he carried his accomplishments with unparalleled humility. He lived a long life devoted to his country, dying old and full of days. I am saddened by his passing, and my condolences go out to the Bush family.”
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the following statement on the passing of President George H.W. Bush:
“George H.W. Bush was a class act - a person of tremendous strength and moral character who exemplified the values of public service. There can be no question that his highest commitment was always to our country and to our values - to justice, freedom, and the rights of human beings everywhere.
“My thoughts are with the Bush family at this time of loss.”
The funeral is set to take place in Washington’s National Cathedral.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.